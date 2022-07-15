Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Indonesia Set to Miss 2022 Oil and Gas Lifting Targets

July 15, 2022

Illustration only - Credit:currahee_shutter/AdobeStock
Illustration only - Credit:currahee_shutter/AdobeStock

Indonesia's oil and gas lifting in the first half was below expectations due to disruption in some facilities and delayed projects, putting it on course to miss full-year 2022 targets, officials at upstream regulator SKK Migas said on Friday.

This year's oil lifting target is 703,000 barrels per day (bpd) and gas target is 5,800 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).

Oil lifting in the January-June period was 614,500 bpd, while natural gas lifting stood at 5,326 mmscfd, SKK Migas chief Dwi Soetjipto said, below target.

Those were slightly higher than average figures for the first quarter.  

The regulator expects 2022 oil production to reach 633,000 bpd and 5,380 mmscfd for gas.

Lifting figures represent Indonesia's output that is distributed.

Dwi said big projects, such as Pertamina's Jambaran Tiung Baru (JTB) and BP's Tangguh Train-3 LNG plant are facing further delays.

Tangguh Train-3 is now expected to come on stream in March 2023, instead of December 2022, while JTB will start production between July and August, rather than May as earlier projected.  

SKK Migas had factored in production from both projects when setting this year's target.

There were also unplanned shutdowns and other first-half incidents that disrupted production, and Julius Wiratno, a deputy for operations of SKK Migas, said maintenance audits were ordered for oil and gas contractors to prevent similar problems in future.

The regulator estimated Indonesia will produce 197.6 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) this year, with 81 cargoes and 116.6 cargoes from Bontang and Tangguh plants, respectively.

In the first half of this year, Indonesia produced 88.2 cargoes of LNG, lower than 94 cargoes produced last year.

(Reuters - Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies, Martin Petty)

