OOL Launches Offshore Renewables Crew Management Offering

Offshore Operations Limited (OOL), provider of operational and technical support services to the offshore renewables industry, and part of the CSO Marine Group, has launched a full-service crew management offering.

OOL will provide turnkey crew management packages supporting the full lifecycle of talent solutions – from sourcing and management, to training and development, payroll and more.

OOL provides a range of operational and technical support services to the offshore renewables industry including offshore project oversight, newbuild management, HSE support, specialist project provisioning, consultancy and marine coordination.