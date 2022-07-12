Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

OOL Launches Offshore Renewables Crew Management Offering

July 12, 2022

(Photo: OOL)
(Photo: OOL)

Offshore Operations Limited (OOL), provider of operational and technical support services to the offshore renewables industry, and part of the CSO Marine Group, has launched a full-service crew management offering.

OOL will provide turnkey crew management packages supporting the full lifecycle of talent solutions – from sourcing and management, to training and development, payroll and more.

OOL provides a range of operational and technical support services to the offshore renewables industry including offshore project oversight, newbuild management, HSE support, specialist project provisioning, consultancy and marine coordination.

Industry News Renewables


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy's Offshore Well in Indonesia Hits 'Material...
Energy
Credit: Ocean Challenger

Saipem Expands Offshore Drilling Fleet with New Jack-up...
Middle East

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

OOL Launches Offshore Renewables Crew Management Offering

OOL Launches Offshore Renewables Crew Management Offering

MMA Offshore's PSV to Provide Drilling Support Services for OMV in New Zealand

MMA Offshore's PSV to Provide Drilling Support Services for OMV in New Zealand

Investments in Hydrogen, Platform Electrification, and CCS Could Create 26,000 New Jobs in UK by 2030

Investments in Hydrogen, Platform Electrification, and CCS Could Create 26,000 New Jobs in UK by 2030

Serbia Plans to Buys Azeri Gas to Diversify Supply

Serbia Plans to Buys Azeri Gas to Diversify Supply

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine