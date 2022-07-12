Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
MMA Offshore's PSV to Provide Drilling Support Services for OMV in New Zealand

July 12, 2022

Oil and gas company OMV has awarded a charter contract to Australia's MMA Offshore for the MMA Leeuwin platform supply vessel.

MMA Offshore will deploy the platform supply vessel to provide drilling support services for OMV in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand.

Starting in late September 2022, the contract is for a firm period of 200 days, with additional option periods totaling 150 days.

The contract value is expected to be between A$10 – 11 million which includes the vessel mobilization to and from Western Australia plus the firm's operational days on-site in New Zealand.

MMA Offshore’s Managing Director, David Ross, said: "We are extremely pleased to be continuing our strong working relationship with OMV New Zealand through this key work scope. As we continue to expand our operational portfolio within the New Zealand region, we look forward to supporting OMV and delivering a safe and successful outcome on this project. 

It is encouraging to see rates and contract terms improving for high quality, well maintained and operated platform supply vessels.”

(1 million AUD equals USD 677,640)

