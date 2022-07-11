Dräger Marine & Offshore Opens New Aberdeen Facility

Dräger Marine & Offshore, a provider of marine & offshore safety systems, has opened a new facility measuring almost 2,000 m2 at ABZ Business Park in Dyce, Aberdeen.

"The facility allows Dräger Marine & Offshore to stock equipment which is available for hire and deployment straight away, alleviating concerns for customers when inevitable short notice requirements arise," the company said.

It also helps ease concerns around supply chain delivery, with the organization’s location and £600,000 investment in on-site stock availability meaning it is able to respond to the demands of its customers with no risk as many companies struggle to obtain safety-critical equipment," Dräger Marine & Offshore said.