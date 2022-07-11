Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Neptune Energy Awards Technical Services Deal to TechnipFMC in Norway

July 11, 2022

Gjøa platform/Credit: Neptune Energy
Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has awarded a new contract to oilfield services firm TechnipFMC for the performance of technical services in Norway.

Bulding on the existing technical service agreement, TechnipFMC will continue to provide a wide range of engineering, studies and technical services to Neptune Energy. This includes installation work and operational support for Neptune’s development projects and producing fields.

Neptune Energy’s Director of Projects & Engineering in Norway, Erik Oppedal, said: “The extended contract will build on the experiences from recent years’ close collaboration between Neptune and TechnipFMC, above all their contribution to the successful development of the Neptune operated Fenja, Duva and Gjøa P1 fields.”

Neptune Energy is the operator of the Gjøa platform in the North Sea, which currently acts as a hub for three subsea fields -  Gjøa, Vega and Duva. A fourth field, WintershallDea’s operated Nova, is due to be tied back for production later this summer.  Neptune Energy also operates the Fenja development project in the Norwegian Sea.

The new contract took effect from July 1, 2022, with a potential length of 5+ years.

