Yinson Orders MAN Equipment for FPSO Maria Quitéria

Malaysian FPSO leasing company Yinson has ordered five centrifugal compressor trains for gas production and export from MAN Energy Solutions for a Brazil-bound FPSO. For the same FPSO, MAN is also supplying two screw compressor trains, which will be used as gas recovery systems. Financial details were not disclosed.

All compressor trains will be deployed on the FPSO Maria Quitéria (previously called FPSO Integrado Parque das Baleias "IPB"), which will be situated around 80 kilometers off the coast of Anchieta, off Espírito Santo, Brazil, at the Jubarte Field in the northern Campos Basin.

The field is operated by Petrobas and lies at a water depth of approximately 1300 meters. Once ready for operation at the end of 2024, the FPSO will have a production capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil and five million Sm3 of gas per day.

MAN Energy Solutions' scope of supply comprises three radial compressor trains type RB 45 as low-pressure systems and two type RB 28 as high-pressure systems, each driven by an electric motor. The machines will be utilized for both gas exporting and gas lifting applications in order to maximize the flow rate and efficiency of gas production.

The two SKUEL321/CP200 screw compressor trains will be driven by electric motors and used as vapor recovery units. The resulting flash gas is pressurized by the screw compressors and fed back into the process rather than being flared.