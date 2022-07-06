Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Perdana to Provide AHTS Services to Petronas Carigali

July 6, 2022

Perdana AHTS - Credit: mgklingsick_aol_com/MarineTrafic.com
Perdana AHTS - Credit: mgklingsick_aol_com/MarineTrafic.com

Malaysia Perdana Petroleum has secured a work order extension from Petronas Carigali for the provision of an anchor handling tug & supply vessel.

The initial contract lasted from August 4, 2021, until June 14, June 2022. Subsequently, Petronas Carigali awarded Perdana the contract extension for a duration of up to 169 days with an option of an additional thirty days beginning June 15, 2022. The contract is valued at around RM8.4 million (around $2 million).

Perdana will provide the AHTS vessel with crews and equipment to perform 24-hour services for assisting and/or servicing drilling rigs, offshore installation, derrick barges, towing, and anchor jobs. It did not say which vessel exactly it would provide to Petronas.

Energy Vessels Activity Asia


Trending Offshore News

Hong Kong Government Flying Service - Screenshot

More Than Two Dozen Missing after Ship Snaps in Two, Sinks...
Offshore
Valaris DS-17 drillship - Credit; Equinor

Valaris Nets 540-Day Offshore Drilling Deal with Equinor...
Energy

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Oil Drops to 12-week low on Recession, COVID-19 Worries

Oil Drops to 12-week low on Recession, COVID-19 Worries

'Energy Major' Buys 1,2 GW Floating Wind Farm Project from Hexicon Korea

'Energy Major' Buys 1,2 GW Floating Wind Farm Project from Hexicon Korea

Valaris Bags $466M in Rig Deals. CEO Sees 'Constructive Outlook' for Offshore Drilling Industry

Valaris Bags $466M in Rig Deals. CEO Sees 'Constructive Outlook' for Offshore Drilling Industry

Canada: Offshore Safety Watchdog Lays Charges for 2019 Oil Spill

Canada: Offshore Safety Watchdog Lays Charges for 2019 Oil Spill

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine