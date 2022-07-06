Perdana to Provide AHTS Services to Petronas Carigali

Malaysia Perdana Petroleum has secured a work order extension from Petronas Carigali for the provision of an anchor handling tug & supply vessel.

The initial contract lasted from August 4, 2021, until June 14, June 2022. Subsequently, Petronas Carigali awarded Perdana the contract extension for a duration of up to 169 days with an option of an additional thirty days beginning June 15, 2022. The contract is valued at around RM8.4 million (around $2 million).

Perdana will provide the AHTS vessel with crews and equipment to perform 24-hour services for assisting and/or servicing drilling rigs, offshore installation, derrick barges, towing, and anchor jobs. It did not say which vessel exactly it would provide to Petronas.