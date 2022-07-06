Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Russian Court Orders Halt to Caspian Oil Pipeline but Exports Still Flow

July 6, 2022

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium is a consortium and a pipeline to transport Caspian oil from Tengiz field to the Novorossiysk-2 Marine Terminal on Russia's Black Sea coast. It is also a major export route for oil from the Kashagan and Karachaganak fields. - Image: Aerial view of the Kashagan oil field facilities - Credit:Planet Labs/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
The Caspian Pipeline Consortium is a consortium and a pipeline to transport Caspian oil from Tengiz field to the Novorossiysk-2 Marine Terminal on Russia's Black Sea coast. It is also a major export route for oil from the Kashagan and Karachaganak fields. - Image: Aerial view of the Kashagan oil field facilities - Credit:Planet Labs/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Caspian Pipeline Consortium(CPC), which takes oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea via one of the world's largest pipelines, has been told by a Russian court to suspend activity for 30 days, although sources said exports were still flowing.

CPC, which handles about 1% of global oil, said the ruling to suspend operations related to paperwork on oil spills and said the consortium, which includes U.S. firms Chevron and Exxon, had to abide by Tuesday's court ruling.

Two trading sources familiar with the terminal operations told Reuters oil exports from the CPC terminal on the Black Sea were continuing on Wednesday morning.

Three other industry sources said oil supplies from fields to the CPC pipeline were uninterrupted as of Wednesday morning.

Any major disruption to the CPC would put further strain on the global oil market which is facing one of its the worst supply crunches since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s.

CPC said it had submitted an appeal to the court in the Russian city of Novorossiisk requesting that enforcement of ruling be suspended to avoid a stoppage that could lead to irrevocable consequences for the pipeline equipment.

It did not offer further comment when contacted by Reuters.

The CPC pipeline has been in the spotlight since Russia sent troops into Ukraine, in what it calls a "special military operation". Western sanctions imposed as a result have driven down Russian exports and pushed up oil prices.

Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, up more than 1% at over $104 a barrel, helped higher by supply concerns. O/R

Russia has already reduced gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which supplies Russian gas to Germany and other European states. That pipeline has been operating at 40% capacity because of a dispute over equipment repairs.

Sanctions

The United States has imposed sanctions on Russian oil but has said flows from Kazakhstan through Russia should run uninterrupted. The European Union, meanwhile, has said it wants to wean itself off reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027.

A terminal situation report seen by Reuters showed oil loadings from CPC terminal were continuing as of midday on July 5 but it was not clear if operations were continuing on July 6.

CPC said on Wednesday that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko ordered regulators, including industrial safety regulator Rostekhnadzor, to inspect the facilities of the Russian part of the consortium.

It said the inspection has found some "documentary" irregularities on plans on how to tackle oil spills. An oil spill occurred at the terminal last year.

Kazakhstan said the government was discussing measures to tackle the impact of restrictions on oil exports via the CPC.

The pipeline exported up to 54 million tonnes, or some 1.2 million barrels per day, of Kazakhstan's main crude grade, light sour CPC Blend BFO-CPC, last year from the Black Sea.

The pipeline's operations have already been interrupted by damage to the Black Sea's terminal equipment this year.

Separately, Kazakhstan police said there was an explosion at the giant Tengiz oilfield, the main source of oil for the CPC, killing two workers, Interfax news agency reported. 

An industry source told Reuters operations at the field were continuing after the accident.


(Reporting by Reuters bureaux, additional reporting by Ron Bousso in London; Editing by Edmund Blair and Guy Faulconbridge)


Energy Pipelines Activity Europe Production


Trending Offshore News

Hong Kong Government Flying Service - Screenshot

More Than Two Dozen Missing after Ship Snaps in Two, Sinks...
Offshore
Valaris DS-17 drillship - Credit; Equinor

Valaris Nets 540-Day Offshore Drilling Deal with Equinor...
Energy

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

TenneT Taps Nexans for BorWin6 Cables

TenneT Taps Nexans for BorWin6 Cables

Intelatus Provides Snapshot of U.S. Offshore Wind Industry Progress

Intelatus Provides Snapshot of U.S. Offshore Wind Industry Progress

Grid Operator TenneT to Invest 22B Euros in Netherlands

Grid Operator TenneT to Invest 22B Euros in Netherlands

Russian Court Orders Halt to Caspian Oil Pipeline but Exports Still Flow

Russian Court Orders Halt to Caspian Oil Pipeline but Exports Still Flow

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine