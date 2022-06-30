Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway: Lederne Oil Workers Reject Wage Deal

June 30, 2022

Credit: Arild/AdobeStock
Credit: Arild/AdobeStock

Members of the Lederne labour union representing Norwegian oil workers have voted against a wage deal negotiated with oil companies, a state-appointed mediator said on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear if Lederne's members would go on strike as a result of the vote, or if negotiations would resume. If Lederne members were to go on strike, they would target oil output, not gas output, the union previously said.

The union was not available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Members of a separate union, Safe, have accepted the deal, the mediator added.

Both unions had negotiated agreements earlier this month but were seeking approval from members before deciding whether to formally endorse the deals.  

Lederne had said that, in case of a strike, Norway's oil production would likely be cut, while the union would initially seek to prevent a reduction in natural gas export at a time of tight supply in Europe.

Norway pumps just over 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, half in the form of crude and other liquids and half from natural gas, making it a major global energy supplier.

(Reuters - Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Energy Industry News Activity Europe Production People and Companies


Trending Offshore News

The helicopter crashed near the Sagar Kiran jack-up rig - File photo: ONGC

Update: Four Dead as Helicopter with 9 Aboard Crashes Near...
Energy
Deepwater Atlas - Credit: Transocean

Transocean Takes Delivery of World's First 8th Generation...
Offshore

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

State Agency Wants Net-zero Carbon Emissions from Australia's Giant LNG Plant

State Agency Wants Net-zero Carbon Emissions from Australia's Giant LNG Plant

Gazprom Cancels Dividend for First Time Since 1998. Shares Drop

Gazprom Cancels Dividend for First Time Since 1998. Shares Drop

Boskalis to Install Substations, Monopiles for Ørsted, Eversource U.S. Offshore Wind Farms

Boskalis to Install Substations, Monopiles for Ørsted, Eversource U.S. Offshore Wind Farms

Petrobras Extends Reservoir Characterization Services Contract with CGG

Petrobras Extends Reservoir Characterization Services Contract with CGG

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine