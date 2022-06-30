Vårgrønn to Acquire Eni's Stake in Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm

Eni's Plenitude and HitecVision on Thursday announced an agreement to expand their Norwegian renewable energy company, Vårgrønn, which they established in 2020.

Under the the agreement, Vårgrønn will acquire Plenitude’s 20% interest in the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm project in the UK, as well as Plenitude’s other early-stage initiatives in Vårgrønn’s key markets.

Also, HitecVision will increase its ownership share in Vårgrønn from 30.4% to 35% through the transaction, while Plenitude will retain the remaining 65%.

Once completed in 2026, Dogger Bank will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm. The three phases of the project (A, B and C) will have a combined installed capacity of 3.6 GW, generating enough renewable energy to power 6 million homes.

"Through this transaction, Vårgrønn will invest into the most mature area for offshore wind globally, adding 720MW net to its portfolio," Vårgrønn said.



Vårgrønn is positioned in the Norwegian offshore wind market, being part of consortiums for each of the upcoming license rounds for the Utsira Nord and Sørlige Nordsjø II areas. At Utsira Nord, Vårgrønn has entered into a collaboration agreement with Equinor. At Sørlige Nordsjø II, Vårgrønn has entered into a collaboration agreement with Corio Generation (formerly Green Investment Group) and the Norwegian utility company Agder Energi.



Erlend Basmo Ellingsen, Senior Partner and Head of Investment Team in HitecVision, commented: “This is a strategic transaction for HitecVision, expanding our relationship with our long-term partner Eni by creating an international offshore wind player in line with our strategy of building successful companies to support the transition to net zero. Through the transaction, Vårgrønn will enter the UK offshore wind market through the ownership in the strategic asset Dogger Bank, located at the core of the North Sea basin with strong partners in Equinor and SSE.”

Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude said: "With this agreement, Plenitude strengthens its footprint in the offshore wind space consistently with its target of reaching 15 GW of renewable capacity by 2030. Our long-term partnership with HitecVision has proven able to create significant value. By expanding Vårgrønn, we aim to raise a focused and financially independent development platform with a diversified portfolio of assets in the Northern Europe and with the capacity to rapidly build scale in the offshore wind market that is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years”

The Dogger Bank is a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Eni Plenitude. Eni acquired