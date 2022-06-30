Solstad Offshore Wins Charters for Two CSVs

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has secured charters for the construction support vessels Normand Cutter and Normand Sentinel.

The Normand Cutter has been awarded a contract with an unnamed customer in South America. The firm charter period is for 460 days with the option of a further 480 day extension. Under the charter, which will begin in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Normand Cutter will provide assistance, including ROV services, for decommissioning activities.

As for the Normand Sentinel, Subtec has exercised its option to extend the contract for the CSV for one year firm. The contract is now firm until December 31, 2023. Subtec will have another one year option to extend.

The Normand Sentinel will remain in service in the Gulf of Mexico, where it has been under contract with Subtec S.A since 2015.

The contracts have a combined gross value of around NOK 540 million ($54,4 million).