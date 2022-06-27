Vestas' Wind Turbines for Eolmed Floating Wind Farm

Danish offshore wind turbine maker Vestas will deliver wind turbines for the 30 MW Eolmed floating offshore wind farm, to be located 18 km off the coast of Gruissan and Port-la Nouvelle, France, in the Mediterranean Sea.

The project, owned by Qair, TotalEnergies and BW Ideol recently reached financial close. The wind farm will consist of three 10 MW wind turbines mounted on BW Ideol's steel foundations and connected to the French Electricity Transmission Network (RTE) by a subsea cable.

Under the contract awarded by the consortium to Vestas, the Danish wind turbine manufacturer will supply, transport, and supervise installation and commissioning of three V164-10.0 MW wind turbines.

The turbines will be installed on floating foundations in Port-la Nouvelle and towed to their final location, where they will be anchored to the seabed at a depth of around 60 meters.

The project also includes an Active Output Management (AOM 5000) agreement, for the maintenance and service of the wind farm over the next 15 years. Turbine delivery and commissioning are planned by the first half of 2024.

Benoît Gilbert, Senior Director Offshore Vestas Mediterranean: "We are very proud to be part of this emblematic project for France and lead the expansion of floating technology in the Mediterranean Sea. Floating wind energy will soon become a game-changer that will allow us to significantly extend the frontiers of wind power. We expect the unparalleled competitiveness of Vestas’ technology combined with our experience in floating offshore project execution will strengthen our customers’ business case in the large commercial scale projects coming over the next years."