Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Russian Gas Flows to Europe via Nord Stream Pipeline and Ukraine Remain Steady

June 27, 2022

Credit: Nord Stream 1 / File Photo
Credit: Nord Stream 1 / File Photo

Flows of Russian gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and deliveries through Ukraine remained steady on Monday morning, operator data showed.

Physical flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea stood at 29,289,697 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Monday morning, in line with levels above 29,000,000 kWh/h seen over the weekend, operator company information showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said earlier in June capacity through the pipeline would be cut to just 40% due to the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada.

European leaders such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have questioned whether the cut in supply is politically motivated rather than a technical issue.  

Nord Stream will also undergo regular annual maintenance from July 11 to July 21, sparking concerns about whether flows will restart when maintenance ends.  

Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was unchanged for the fourth day running on Monday at 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm). 

Nominations for gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.9 mcm per day, little changed from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Eastbound gas flows resumed via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany over the weekend, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border restarted on the morning of June 25 after halting on Friday. Eastward flows were at 1,863,429 kWh/h on Monday morning the data showed.

(Reuters - Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Energy Pipelines Activity Europe


Trending Offshore News

© Olga Vasyleva / MarineTraffic.com

Ukraine Attacks Crimean Offshore Platform for Second Time
Drilling
Cidade de Vitoria FPSO - Credit: MarineTraffic.com

BW Energy to Buy Saipem FPSO in Brazil for $73M
Energy

Sponsored

Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

V-Model in Software Engineering

V-Model in Software Engineering

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Esvagt's ERRV Wins Three-year Charter with Eni

Esvagt's ERRV Wins Three-year Charter with Eni

Apache, Shell Win Offshore Exploration Blocks in Uruguay

Apache, Shell Win Offshore Exploration Blocks in Uruguay

Denmark to Move Hesselø Offshore Wind Farm Southward

Denmark to Move Hesselø Offshore Wind Farm Southward

Siemens Gamesa to Deliver 11MW Wind Turbines for 913MW German Offshore Wind Farm

Siemens Gamesa to Deliver 11MW Wind Turbines for 913MW German Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine