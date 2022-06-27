Russian Gas Flows to Europe via Nord Stream Pipeline and Ukraine Remain Steady

Flows of Russian gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and deliveries through Ukraine remained steady on Monday morning, operator data showed.

Physical flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea stood at 29,289,697 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Monday morning, in line with levels above 29,000,000 kWh/h seen over the weekend, operator company information showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said earlier in June capacity through the pipeline would be cut to just 40% due to the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada.

European leaders such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have questioned whether the cut in supply is politically motivated rather than a technical issue.

Nord Stream will also undergo regular annual maintenance from July 11 to July 21, sparking concerns about whether flows will restart when maintenance ends.

Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was unchanged for the fourth day running on Monday at 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm).

Nominations for gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.9 mcm per day, little changed from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Eastbound gas flows resumed via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany over the weekend, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border restarted on the morning of June 25 after halting on Friday. Eastward flows were at 1,863,429 kWh/h on Monday morning the data showed.



