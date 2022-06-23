BlueFloat Energy and Energy Estate to Build 1.15GW Offshore Wind Farm in Australia

BlueFloat Energy and Energy Estate partnership on Thursday announced its latest offshore wind development in Australia – the 1.155 GW Southern Winds offshore wind project.

Southern Winds will use bottom-fixed technology and will be located 10 – 30 kilometers off the coasts of South Australia and Victoria.

The site falls within the Portland West Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) announced by the Victorian Government.

According to the partners, the site offers world-class wind resource, and is located near the area with a skilled local workforce, combined with social and political support for the industry, access to a deep-water port, and excellent infrastructure in the proximity of the project, robust local demand for energy.

"Australia’s change in Government in May this year has shifted the narrative on climate change and the role of renewables in decarbonizing the country´s economy. The new Prime Minister has promised to turn Australia into a renewable energy superpower and is viewed as being outward-looking and ambitious about Australia’s Net Zero emissions target. We are excited about the role of offshore wind in this journey” says Nick Sankey, Country Manager for BlueFloat Energy.

Simon Currie, Co-founder and Chief Projects Officer at Energy Estate, said:"Southern Winds is an exciting addition to our portfolio of offshore wind projects in Australia. This region has world-class wind resources and a history of successful industrial and renewable energy developments. Our vision includes enabling globally competitive clean forest products and a sustainable fuels hub which stretches from Mt Gambier to Portland."

Carlos Martin, CEO of BlueFloat Energy said: "This is the fourth project in Australia and brings us to a total capacity of over 5GW. Together, BlueFloat Energy and Energy Estate are committed to the accelerated development of the Australian offshore wind industry. We strongly believe that close collaboration with government, offtakers, transmission companies, the supply chain, and other developers will be critical to the industry's success".