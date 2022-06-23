Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
UK Gov't 'Fleshing out details' on North Sea Oil & Gas Windfall Tax

June 23, 2022

The British government is still "fleshing out details" of a special tax on North Sea oil and gas producers announced last month, energy minister Kwasi Kwarteng told a conference on Thursday.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak is due to meet with executives of the oil and gas sector on Thursday to discuss the levy, which Harbour, the country's biggest oil and gas producer, has said will hurt investment.  

A public consultation on the bill runs until June 28, according to a government website.

(Reuters - Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by John Stonestreet)

