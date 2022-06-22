Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
RWE Renewables Wins 10-Year Service Deal at Greater Gabbard Offshore Wind Farm

June 22, 2022

RWE Renewables has won a bid for the wind turbine service & maintenance deal at the 140 turbine, 504MW Greater Gabbard offshore wind farm, located in the North Sea, around 20km off the coast of Suffolk, UK.

Greater Gabbard offshore wind farm is a joint venture between RWE Renewables (50%) and SSE Renewables (50%) and has been in operation since 2012, generating enough low-carbon renewable energy each year to power the equivalent of over 400,000 UK homes.

"The tender process was conducted by Greater Gabbard Offshore Winds Limited (GGOWL) on behalf of both shareholders to ensure a fair and transparent process," RWE said.

"RWE is well positioned to offer a high-quality service and maintenance to Greater Gabbard and will work very closely with SSE, who will remain the operator on the site," RWE said.

