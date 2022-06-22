DOF Subsea Adds $100M+ in Backlog with Petrobras Extension

Norwegian subsea services company DOF Subsea has secured an extension for its four contracts with Petrobras for subsea inspection works in Brazil.

DOF said that the extension would call for at least three vessels operating for 18 months, to the end of 2023 and in direct continuation to the original schedule performing flexible pipelines, risers and subsea equipment inspection in Campos Basin, Santos Basin, Marlin Field and Espírito Santos Basin.

DOF Subsea said that the extension would add more than $100 million to its contract backlog.



