CMIC, KenzFigee Target Chinese Offshore Wind Market

CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holdings Co Ltd and Dutch supplier of on- & offshore lifting solutions KenzFigee have signed a strategic cooperation agreement targeting the offshore wind market in China with the offering of gangways and installation cranes.

"These products provide critical solutions and are presently available only after long delivery lead times and are in short supply for offshore renewable energy projects," CMIC said, adding that the strategic agreement would close the gap to meet the demand in the Chinese market for these products.

The CEO of KenzFigee, Mr Maikel Takken also commented "We are excited to work with CMIC through this strategic cooperation agreement and contribute to the rapidly changing market and shift towards Offshore Renewable which brings together a wealth of experience to promote several highly engineered and sophisticated products. We are very much looking forward to bringing this plan to full realization."

According to the two companies, the market for global offshore wind power is estimated to exceed 90GW within 5 years. China currently operates nearly half of the world's installed offshore wind power capacity, about 26GW.

The companies have cited a report by GWEC, in the next five years (2022-2026) China's domestic offshore wind power installation will steadily increase and is expected to add 39GW installed.