Worker Medevaced from Oil Platform in the Gulf of Mexico

June 21, 2022

(File photo: US. Coast Guard)
(File photo: US. Coast Guard)

An ailing oil worker was medevaced from a platform 80 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas, Tuesday.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request stating a 36-year-old crew member aboard the High Island 442 was experiencing coughing, shortness of breath and tightness in his chest. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Houston launched to conduct the medevac.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, landed on the rig, onloaded the ailing man and transferred him to the University of Texas Medical Branch Health John Sealy Hospital in Galveston in stable condition.

