Offshore Wind JV for Coast Renewable Services, Peterson Energy Logistics

Peterson and Coast Renewable Services have formed a joint venture company to provide integrated services to the offshore wind sector. The new company, Coast Offshore, will be led by Michael Leitch as Managing Director.

In addition to marine management, warehousing, stevedoring and customs formalities, Coast Offshore will provide a comprehensive range of technical solutions to support offshore wind farms throughout the energy lifecycle. It also has the geographical footprint and transferrable skills to support the construction and installation of floating wind projects.

With its partners having a combined presence in Shetland, Aberdeen, Edzell, Montrose, Dundee, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Heysham, Coast Offshore is well-placed to support both existing and new wind farms around the UK.