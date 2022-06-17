Maersk Drilling Drillship Wins Shell's Floater Rig of the Year Award

Oil major Shell has named Maersk Drilling's Maersk Viking drillship its 2021 Global Rig of the Year in the Floater Category, in recognition of the drillship’s performance during its time in Brunei Darussalam.

"Maersk Viking commenced a two-well exploration drilling contract with Brunei Shell Petroleum Company Sdn. Bhd. (BSP) in April 2021, and Shell justifies the Rig of the Year award with an all-round excellent performance in every area, including safety, operational efficiency, and the safe and successful start-up of the campaign with BSP," Maersk Drilling said.



“2021 was an amazing year with many highlights for Maersk Viking, and it is a great honour to receive this award and recognition from Shell. The award is testament of how we have delivered best-in-class performance during the start-up and completion of operations in Brunei in a year that was still challenged by COVID-19. I would like to thank everyone that helped us deliver this success, both our highly dedicated and capable crew and many onshore colleagues including the virtual rig team based in Gdansk. We’re proud to be able to build on this success in our current campaign with Shell in Malaysia,” says Menno Bosma, Unit Director, Maersk Viking.

In total, Maersk Drilling has now won nine Rig of the Year awards from Shell during the last decade.

“We’re extremely proud to receive this award which recognises the extraordinary efforts of the entire Maersk Viking team in close collaboration with our long-term customers at BSP. I want to congratulate everyone that has contributed to this success, including both onshore and offshore colleagues as well as our partners with both the customer and the service companies involved. The award is also a testament to how well aligned Shell and we are in our approach to all aspects of operations, and how this collaboration produces great results,” says COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.



Maersk Viking is an ultra-deepwater drillship which was delivered in 2013. It is currently operating with Shell offshore Malaysia.



