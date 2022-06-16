Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Floating Offshore Wind: Equinor, Technip Energies to Collaborate on Floating Wind Substructures

June 16, 2022

Group photo from the signing ceremony: Photo from the signing ceremony during Seanergy conference in France: Willy Gauttier (left), vice president Offshore Floating Wind BU Technip Energies, Beate Myking, senior vice president Renewables Solutions Equinor, Laure Mandrou, senior vice president Carbon-Free Solutions Business Line of Technip Energies, and Frode Sivertsen, manager Supply Chain Equinor. Image courtesy Equinor.
A collaboration between Equinor and Technip Energies on Floating Wind Substructures was announced during the Seanergy conference in Normandie, France.

The collaboration is intent on building on the two companies’ joint ambition of driving the industrialization of floating offshore wind. 

“We see longer-term collaboration from an early phase as the next step within floating offshore wind development,"  said Mette H. Ottøy, chief procurement officer, Equinor. "This will also enable us to identify and create opportunities for the local supply chain in the markets where we are present”,

Growth in renewables is needed to succeed with the energy transition. A large part of this will come from floating wind as an estimated 80% of the wind resources offshore are in deep waters that require a floating wind turbine solution, according to Equinor.

With five decades of experience with floating offshore technology and 20 years of floating offshore wind experience, Equinor has developed a 'floating toolbox' comprised of a set of design principles and solutions that are applicable across floating wind concepts that will enable more local content and industrial standardization.

