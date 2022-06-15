Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CorPower Ocean Debuts "Commercial Scale" Wave Energy

June 15, 2022

CorPower Ocean unveiled the CorPower C4, its first commercial scale Wave Energy Converter (WEC) and CorPack clusters, which the company contends will provide the building blocks for utility scale wave farms.

Ultimately, the new CorPower C4 device will form part of a four-system wave array, off the coast of Aguçadoura, Portugal, creating a grid-connected wave farms.

“This has been a decade-long development, with significant strides in the last few years to industrialise and optimize our wave energy technology," said Patrik Möller, Co-founder & CEO. "Following today’s launch, we aim to propel wave energy into the future green energy mix as a bankable technology through the HiWave-5 Project.”

The CorPower C4, with 300kW power rating, represents the world’s most compact wave energy system in relation to power output. With a strong and lightweight structure, it can be produced rapidly in large volumes. The technology is designed and delivered as CorPack clusters of 10-20MW rating, forming the building blocks of future large-scale wave farms.

CorPower Ocean is currently working with project developer Simply Blue Group to deliver ‘Project Saoirse’, a pre-commercial wave farm off Ireland’s west coast.

Energy Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Wave Energy


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: Sustainable Marine)

Tidal Energy System Powers Up in Nova Scotia
Technology
Noble Gerry de Souza - Credit: Jeremy Abercrombie/MarineTraffic.com

APA Hits Water Bearing Reservoirs at Rasper Well Offshore...
Drilling

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

US Oil Spill Testing, Response Facility Gets Major Upgrade

US Oil Spill Testing, Response Facility Gets Major Upgrade

Current News

CorPower Ocean Debuts "Commercial Scale" Wave Energy

Equinor joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

Equinor joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

Marine Design: New Offshore Support Vessel range from Chartwell

Marine Design: New Offshore Support Vessel range from Chartwell

Miros Wavex tapped to support Saint Brieuc Offshore Wind Project

Miros Wavex tapped to support Saint Brieuc Offshore Wind Project

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine