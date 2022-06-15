Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor's Norwegian Sea Wildcat Comes Up Dry

June 15, 2022

Transocean Barents - Credit: ar/MarineTraffic.com
Transocean Barents - Credit: ar/MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor has drilled a dry well at the production licence 209, in the Norwegian Sea.

The news was shared Wednesday by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, which said that Equinor had concluded the drilling of wildcat well 6305/5-C-3 H, using the Transocean Barents semi-submersible drilling rig, and that the well was dry.

The well was drilled about 137 kilometres west-northwest of Kristiansund in the Norwegian Sea, near the Ormen Lange field. The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks in the Lange Formation and the Lysing Formation in the Upper Cretaceous (Turonian and Coniacian Ages, respectively). 

The well encountered mainly siltstone with thin layers of sandstone and dolomite stringers in both formations. Data acquisition has been carried out. 

The attempts to collect pressure data and sampling indicate that the formations have low permeability and are partly tight, the NPD said. This is the sixth exploration well in production licence 209, awarded in the 15th licensing round.

Well 6305/5-C-3 H was drilled to a vertical depth of 4320 metres below sea level and was terminated in the Shetland Group from the Turonian. The water depth at the site is 925 metres. 

The well has now been permanently plugged and abandoned. The Transocean Barents offshore drilling rig will now continue in the same location to drill production well 6305/5-C-3 AH.Credit: NPD.no

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Norwegian Sea


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: Sustainable Marine)

Tidal Energy System Powers Up in Nova Scotia
Technology
Noble Gerry de Souza - Credit: Jeremy Abercrombie/MarineTraffic.com

APA Hits Water Bearing Reservoirs at Rasper Well Offshore...
Drilling

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

US Oil Spill Testing, Response Facility Gets Major Upgrade

US Oil Spill Testing, Response Facility Gets Major Upgrade

Current News

CorPower Ocean Debuts "Commercial Scale" Wave Energy

Equinor joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

Equinor joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

Marine Design: New Offshore Support Vessel range from Chartwell

Marine Design: New Offshore Support Vessel range from Chartwell

Miros Wavex tapped to support Saint Brieuc Offshore Wind Project

Miros Wavex tapped to support Saint Brieuc Offshore Wind Project

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine