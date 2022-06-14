APA Hits Water Bearing Reservoirs at Rasper Well Offshore Suriname

APA Corporation, the operator of Block 53 offshore Suriname, said Monday it had recently completed drilling operations at the Rasper well, hitting water bearing reservoirs.

"APA has completed operations on the Rasper well in the northwestern area of the block. The well encountered water bearing reservoirs in the Campanian and Santonian intervals, evaluation of the open hole well logs, and formation and reservoir fluid samples is ongoing," the company, a parent company of oil and gas firm Apache Corp. said.



The Noble Gerry de Souza (ex-Pacific Santa Ana) drillship will be mobilizing to the next exploration prospect, Baja, in the southwestern corner of Block 53.

Baja lies approximately 11 kilometers northeast of the recently announced Block 58 discovery at Krabdagu and will test Maastrichtian and Campanian targets.

APA Suriname, the operator, holds a 45% working interest in the block, with Petronas holding a 30% working interest and CEPSA holding a 25% working interest.