Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

APA Hits Water Bearing Reservoirs at Rasper Well Offshore Suriname

June 14, 2022

Noble Gerry de Souza - Credit: Jeremy Abercrombie/MarineTraffic.com
Noble Gerry de Souza - Credit: Jeremy Abercrombie/MarineTraffic.com

APA Corporation, the operator of Block 53 offshore Suriname, said Monday it had recently completed drilling operations at the Rasper well, hitting water bearing reservoirs.

"APA has completed operations on the Rasper well in the northwestern area of the block. The well encountered water bearing reservoirs in the Campanian and Santonian intervals, evaluation of the open hole well logs, and formation and reservoir fluid samples is ongoing," the company, a parent company of oil and gas firm Apache Corp. said.

The Noble Gerry de Souza (ex-Pacific Santa Ana) drillship will be mobilizing to the next exploration prospect, Baja, in the southwestern corner of Block 53. 

Baja lies approximately 11 kilometers northeast of the recently announced Block 58 discovery at Krabdagu and will test Maastrichtian and Campanian targets.

APA Suriname, the operator, holds a 45% working interest in the block, with Petronas holding a 30% working interest and CEPSA holding a 25% working interest.

Drilling Activity South America


Trending Offshore News

Illustration of the Bay du Nord floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit (Image: Equinor)

BP Buys Into Bay du Nord Project off Eastern Canada
Deepwater
(Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

Biden Chides Exxon, Oil Companies for Profits
Finance

Insight

Brent Bulls Get a Boost from EU Sanctions on Russia

Brent Bulls Get a Boost from EU Sanctions on Russia

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

US Oil Spill Testing, Response Facility Gets Major Upgrade

US Oil Spill Testing, Response Facility Gets Major Upgrade

Current News

APA Hits Water Bearing Reservoirs at Rasper Well Offshore Suriname

APA Hits Water Bearing Reservoirs at Rasper Well Offshore Suriname

Shell Bids to Build Offshore Wind Farms in Poland

Shell Bids to Build Offshore Wind Farms in Poland

Lebanon Preparing to Offer Compromise on Maritime Spat with Israel

Lebanon Preparing to Offer Compromise on Maritime Spat with Israel

Tidal Energy System Powers Up in Nova Scotia

Tidal Energy System Powers Up in Nova Scotia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine