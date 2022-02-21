Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TotalEnergies Makes 'Significant' Oil and Gas Find Offshore Suriname

February 21, 2022

©Maersk Drilling (File Photo)

TotalEnergies said Monday it has made a significant new oil and associated gas discovery at the Krabdagu-1 well offshore Suriname. 

Made in the central area of offshore Block 58, the discovery follows previous discoveries at Maka, Sapakara, Kwaskwasi and Keskesi, and the successfully tested Sapakara South-1 appraisal well.

Located 18 kilometers south-east of Sapakara South, Krabdagu-1 was drilled at a water depth of 780 meters and encountered about 90 meters of net oil pay in good quality Maastrichtian and Campanian reservoirs, TotalEnergies said.

“This successful exploration well at Krabdagu-1 is a significant addition to the discovered resources in the central area of Block 58. This result encourages us to continue our exploration and appraisal strategy of this prolific Block 58 in order to identify sufficient resources by year-end 2022 for a first oil development” said Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice President, Exploration at TotalEnergies.

Drilling and logging operations will continue, using the Maersk Valiant drillship. DST operations will be carried out on Krabdagu-1 to appraise the resources and productivity, and at least three further exploration and appraisal wells are planned to be drilled in 2022 on the block.  

TotalEnergies is the operator of Block 58, with a 50% working interest, while APA Corporation holds the remaining 50%.©TotalEnergies

Brazil Has Oil. Exxon Can't Seem to Find It

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

RWE, Tata Power Looking to Jointly Develop Offshore Wind Farms in India

Wintershall Dea CEO to Join Talks Between German Firms and Putin in March

MOL, Toyo Eye Offshore Wind Vessel Collab

Stormy Weather Delays IOG's Blythe and Elgood Production Start-up

