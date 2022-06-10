PSG, Sarens JV Targets Offshore Wind Logistics Work in Scotland

PSG Marine & Logistics Ltd and Sarens have recently formed a joint venture offering services to the offshore wind and renewables sector across Scotland.

Sarens specializes in crane rental services, heavy lifting, and engineered transport. PSG Marine & Logistics Ltd, based at the class deep water facilities at Port of Cromarty Firth, delivers complex logistical, marine, heavy lift and transport, port marshaling, and assembly projects.

The JV said it would offer heavy lift and transport solutions, load in/out, assembly, and port marshaling services to clients who require support to complete their projects in renewable energies.

Sarens PSG’s Managing Director Steve Clark said: “The world-class facilities at Invergordon and the Cromarty Firth are ideally located for the Scottish offshore wind sector project execution.

"However, the JV is looking for opportunities at all the Marshalling facilities around Scotland. Sarens PSG has been specifically incorporated to support the rapidly developing offshore wind market and assist in solving some of the current issues around heavy lift capacity, deployment and WTG integration, as the Scottish market scales up to floating wind commercialization and the Scotwind project build-out.”

Port of Cromarty Firth CEO Bob Buskie said: “This joint venture will deliver an extensive heavy lift design and implementation capability together with a broad range of transport and logistics support services to customers in the fixed and floating offshore wind market who plan to use the Port of Cromarty Firth as their manufacturing, marshaling, storage, and integration hub.

"This new capability will broaden and strengthen the supply chain capability across the whole of the Port of Cromarty Firth and will support our customers’ commercial contracting frameworks extremely well.”