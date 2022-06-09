Focus on Net-Zero: AREG to Launch Energy Futures Event in Aberdeen

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) said Thursday it would launch its first Energy Futures Conference and Exhibition on November 15, 2022, focused on latest technology developments and the fast pace of change required to reach net zero.

According to AREG, the event at Aberdeen’s P&J Live conference center will showcase North of Scotland's capabilities and ambitions on a broad range of topics, including primary energy production, community, and household initiatives, heating and transport systems - underlining the need to decarbonize energy systems and scale up renewable energy production.

"The conference program will delve into new projects, skills, and supply chain priorities and highlight latest innovations and barriers to overcome with contributions from industries, communities, and policymakers," AREG said.

"Representing 230 plus members, AREG members and partners are at the forefront of transition - working on a range of interests from offshore wind to hydrogen, from wave and tidal to transport and aviation. This event will bring the broad net zero community together enabling open dialogue on how we will reach UK and Scottish targets," the group added.

David Rodger, AREG CEO, said: “It is an exciting time for renewable energy and the North of Scotland is leading much of the progress amid rising concerns on energy security and rising fuel costs, and we look forward to a very engaging event as we lay down the designs of how we will power the future.”





