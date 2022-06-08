Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Dayang Bags Offshore Maintenance Work with EnQuest in Malaysia

June 8, 2022

Seligi field in Malaysia © Enquest
Bursa Malaysia-listed Dayang Enterprise has won a contract for the provision of maintenance, construction, and modification services at Enquest's Seligi field, offshore Malaysia.

The value of the contract will be determined based on work orders issued by Enquest throughout the contract duration. The contract will be in force from May 23, 2022, to July 12, 2023.

In an operational update last month, EnQuest said it had completed three workovers at PM8/Seligi ahead of the planned four-well drilling program, "where the early results have been encouraging." The drilling rig has been mobilized and installed at the platform ahead of the start of the four-well infill drilling campaign.

EnQuest's average production in Malaysia for January 1, 2022, to Apr 30, 2022 period was 5,910 Boepd. The company produces most of its oil and gas in the UK North Sea, where the production for the same period was 44,451 Boepd.

