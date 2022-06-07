Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Pipelayer Crewmember Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

June 7, 2022

Seven Arctic (File photo: Subsea 7)
Seven Arctic (File photo: Subsea 7)

An ailing crewmember was medevaced from a U.K.-registered pipe laying vessel 167 miles offshore Marsh Island, La., in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The U.S. Coast Guard said its Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call around 3 p.m. on Monday from the Seven Arctic of reporting a crewmember was suffering from appendicitis-like symptoms.

Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew to assist.

The Ocean Sentry aircrew provided a cover flight and relayed information between the Dolphin aircrew and D8 watchstanders. The Dolphin aircrew arrived on scene, landed on the vessel, and transferred the crewmember to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.

Mexico Close to Striking Deal Over Major Offshore Oil Find
No Oil, Gas Found at Closely Watched Exploration Well off...
Israel-Lebanon Sea Boundary Row Obstructs Energy Development

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Manor Marine, Chartwell Marine Partner

Perenco to Take Over New Age's Stake in Etinde Permit, Offshore Cameroon

Vestas to Deliver, Cadeler to Install Giant 15MW Turbines at German Offshore Wind Farm

Seaway 7 Tapped for Seagreen 1A Offshore Wind Farm Work

