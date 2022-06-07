Pipelayer Crewmember Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

An ailing crewmember was medevaced from a U.K.-registered pipe laying vessel 167 miles offshore Marsh Island, La., in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The U.S. Coast Guard said its Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call around 3 p.m. on Monday from the Seven Arctic of reporting a crewmember was suffering from appendicitis-like symptoms.

Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew to assist.

The Ocean Sentry aircrew provided a cover flight and relayed information between the Dolphin aircrew and D8 watchstanders. The Dolphin aircrew arrived on scene, landed on the vessel, and transferred the crewmember to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.