Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PetroRio Formalizes Acquisition of Aquadrill's Semi-submersible Drilling Rig

June 7, 2022

Credit: Aquadrill
Credit: Aquadrill

Brazilian oil company PetroRio said Monday it had formalized the acquisition of the West Capricorn (or just Capricorn) semi-submersible rig with the payment of US$ 4 million to offshore drilling contractor Aquadrill, previously known as Seadrill Partners.

"The balance of the acquisition is due upon delivery of the rig or on August 05, 2022, whichever takes place first," PetroRio said.

PetroRio announced the deal for the rig acquisition back in May, when it said it would pay $40 million for the rig.

The Friede & Goldman ExD millennium design rig was delivered in 2011 and is suitable for both for subsea services as well as for drilling in water depths from 80 meters to 3,000 meters. PetroRio said in May that the rig would be used primarily in the revitalization campaigns of its current fields, but that the rig might also be leased to third parties in the future.

In a securities filing in May, announcing the planned acquisition, PetroRio said $1 million had been paid as an exclusivity fee, and that it would pay $4 million if the company decides to proceed with the purchase until June 2022. The $4 million payment has now been deposited.

According to AIS data from MarineTraffic.com, the 6th generation semi-submersible drilling rig is currently anchored off the coast of Aruba.

Drilling Industry News Activity South America Drilling Rigs


Trending Offshore News

Talos used the Ensco 8503 rig to drill the Zama well - Credit: Ensco/MarineTraffic.com

Mexico Close to Striking Deal Over Major Offshore Oil Find
Energy
MS-1 Semi-submersible drilling rig - Credit; Western Gas

No Oil, Gas Found at Closely Watched Exploration Well off...
Energy

Insight

Israel-Lebanon Sea Boundary Row Obstructs Energy Development

Israel-Lebanon Sea Boundary Row Obstructs Energy Development

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Manor Marine, Chartwell Marine Partner

Manor Marine, Chartwell Marine Partner

Perenco to Take Over New Age's Stake in Etinde Permit, Offshore Cameroon

Perenco to Take Over New Age's Stake in Etinde Permit, Offshore Cameroon

Vestas to Deliver, Cadeler to Install Giant 15MW Turbines at German Offshore Wind Farm

Vestas to Deliver, Cadeler to Install Giant 15MW Turbines at German Offshore Wind Farm

Seaway 7 Tapped for Seagreen 1A Offshore Wind Farm Work

Seaway 7 Tapped for Seagreen 1A Offshore Wind Farm Work

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine