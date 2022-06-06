Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ConocoPhillips, PGNiG Get Safety Approvals to Drill Offshore Wells in Norway

June 6, 2022

Deepsea Yantai - Credit: Geir Frits Myklebust/MarineTraffic.com
Deepsea Yantai - Credit: Geir Frits Myklebust/MarineTraffic.com

U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips and Polish firm PGNiG last Friday received consents from the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway to drill their respective exploration wells offshore Norway.

ConocoPhillips received approval to drill the Lamba exploration well in block 25/7 in the North Sea. The well is located in the production license 782 S.

The company will use Transocean's Transocean Norge semi-submersible drilling rig for the operation. The water depth at the site is 125,5 meters.

As for PGNiG, the PSA Norway has granted it its approval for the drilling of the Copernicus well (Well name 6608/1-1 S).

PGNiG will use CIMC-owned, Odfjell Drilling managed Deepsea Yantai semi-submersible drilling rig to drill the well. 

The water depth at the site in the Norwegian Sea is 491 meters.



Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Drilling Rigs.


Trending Offshore News

Talos used the Ensco 8503 rig to drill the Zama well - Credit: Ensco/MarineTraffic.com

Mexico Close to Striking Deal Over Major Offshore Oil Find
Energy
BHP's Shenzi platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: BHP

Woodside Energy, BHP Petroleum Merger Complete
Energy

Insight

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Third Unaoil Bribery Offender Launches Appeal Against Conviction

Third Unaoil Bribery Offender Launches Appeal Against Conviction

ConocoPhillips, PGNiG Get Safety Approvals to Drill Offshore Wells in Norway

ConocoPhillips, PGNiG Get Safety Approvals to Drill Offshore Wells in Norway

Lebanon to Invite U.S. Envoy for Maritime Talks After Spat with Israel

Lebanon to Invite U.S. Envoy for Maritime Talks After Spat with Israel

New CEO for Australia's First Offshore Wind Farm Project

New CEO for Australia's First Offshore Wind Farm Project

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine