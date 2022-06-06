ConocoPhillips, PGNiG Get Safety Approvals to Drill Offshore Wells in Norway

U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips and Polish firm PGNiG last Friday received consents from the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway to drill their respective exploration wells offshore Norway.

ConocoPhillips received approval to drill the Lamba exploration well in block 25/7 in the North Sea. The well is located in the production license 782 S.

The company will use Transocean's Transocean Norge semi-submersible drilling rig for the operation. The water depth at the site is 125,5 meters.

As for PGNiG, the PSA Norway has granted it its approval for the drilling of the Copernicus well (Well name 6608/1-1 S).

PGNiG will use CIMC-owned, Odfjell Drilling managed Deepsea Yantai semi-submersible drilling rig to drill the well.

The water depth at the site in the Norwegian Sea is 491 meters.







