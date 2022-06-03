Shell Taps Audubon for Gulf of Mexico Platform Work

Audubon has won a contract with Shell Offshore to provide brownfield engineering and procurement (EP) services support for Shell’s Mars Corridor in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The contract covers Shell’s offshore platforms in the U.S. Gulf including its Mars, Olympus, Ursa, and Vito tension leg platforms. The water depths for this deep-water portfolio range from approximately 3,000 to 4,000 feet (914 to 1,200 meters).

The contract scope spans topside engineering and procurement services, encompassing single-well subsea tiebacks; crane, lifeboat, and HVAC replacements; controls, firewater system, and utility upgrades; gas-lift installation; and prefabricated skid packages.

Audubon’s local operating centers in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Houston, Texas, will execute the contract. No details were shared on the value of the contract.



