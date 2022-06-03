Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell Taps Audubon for Gulf of Mexico Platform Work

June 3, 2022

Credit: Mike Duhon Productions/Shell Photographic Services
Credit: Mike Duhon Productions/Shell Photographic Services

Audubon has won a contract with Shell Offshore to provide brownfield engineering and procurement (EP) services support for Shell’s Mars Corridor in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The contract covers Shell’s offshore platforms in the U.S. Gulf including its Mars, Olympus, Ursa, and Vito tension leg platforms. The water depths for this deep-water portfolio range from approximately 3,000 to 4,000 feet (914 to 1,200 meters).

The contract scope spans topside engineering and procurement services, encompassing single-well subsea tiebacks; crane, lifeboat, and HVAC replacements; controls, firewater system, and utility upgrades; gas-lift installation; and prefabricated skid packages.

Audubon’s local operating centers in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Houston, Texas, will execute the contract. No details were shared on the value of the contract.


Engineering Activity North America Gulf of Mexico


Trending Offshore News

Credit:Graham Buchan Innes/MarineTraffic.com

Equinor Terminates $428M Offshore Drilling Contract for...
Drilling
Al Shaheen field - Credit: NOC

Ruya Project in Qatar: McDermott Wins One of Its Largest...
Middle East

Insight

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Shell Taps Audubon for Gulf of Mexico Platform Work

Shell Taps Audubon for Gulf of Mexico Platform Work

Equinor Gets PSA Nod for Hywind Tampen Wind Farm, as First Floating Wind Turbine Sets Off to Offshore Location

Equinor Gets PSA Nod for Hywind Tampen Wind Farm, as First Floating Wind Turbine Sets Off to Offshore Location

Allseas Removes Gyda Platform Topsides

Allseas Removes Gyda Platform Topsides

DEME Offshore and Eiffage Wrap Foundation Installation at Saint-Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm

DEME Offshore and Eiffage Wrap Foundation Installation at Saint-Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine