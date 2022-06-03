Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ONE-Dyas Gets OK to Develop Dutch North Sea Gas Field using Wind-powered Platform

June 3, 2022

The Duch Government has granted the oil and gas company ONE-Dyas the definitive permits for the development of the N05-A gas field in the Dutch section of the North Sea using a wind-powered offshore platform.

"This offshore gas production project fits in the small fields policy of the Dutch government. With the final permit, the Dutch government gives the go-ahead for the production of natural gas from the N05-A field and surrounding fields in the North Sea," One-Dyas said.

The N05-A platform location is in the North Sea, about 20 kilometers north of the islands of Borkum, Rottumerplaat and Schiermonnikoog. The N05-A platform will run entirely on wind energy from the nearby Riffgat wind farm.Credit: One-Dyas

Chris de Ruyter van Steveninck, CEO ONE-Dyas: "Project N05-A and the energy transition go hand in hand. The transition to 100% renewable energy takes time. Natural gas will still be part of the energy mix in the coming decades. As long as natural gas is still needed to heat our homes, it is our job to make sure it is as clean, affordable and reliable as possible. "

ONE-Dyas aims to deliver the first natural gas to Dutch and German households by the end of 2024. The N05-A project is part of the so-called GEMS area, an area approximately 20 to 100 kilometers north of the Ems estuary. 

"ONE-Dyas is currently actively exploring the potential of other gas fields in this part of the North Sea. Future developments will again go through a permitting procedure. The final permit decisions for gas production N05-A will be available for inspection for six weeks from 3 June 2022," ONE-Dyas

