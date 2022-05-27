Oil Plus Wins Produced Water Projects Off Qatar

UK-based oilfield solutions company Oil Plus has said it has secured two produced water-related projects in Qatar worth $450,000 in total.

Oil Plus will deliver a Pre-FEED oil and water analysis for Qatar Energy, and a water injection study and systems optimization review for North Oil Company (NOC), the operator of the giant Al-Shaheen offshore oil field in Qatar.

The UK headquartered business specializes in water treatment design, troubleshooting, and the prediction and control of corrosion, fouling, and reservoir souring, as well as asset integrity management services.

"To support the life extension and redevelopment of two of Qatar Energy’s oil fields, which includes the design of a new platform and processing facilities, Oil Plus will verify the characteristics of produced water from both developments. This will include its team carrying out on-site laboratory investigation analysis and office-based study reviews to establish and recommend the most suitable produced water treatment system to be built to meet disposal specifications in the region," Oil Plus said.

For NOC, it will review and assess all water injection trains for the Al-Shaheen field, where seawater is utilized to maintain reservoir pressure and to improve oil recovery via a water flooding mechanism. The Oil Plus study will provide a baseline review and assessment of all the topsides facilities to inform the operator’s water injection system operations strategy and performance improvement plans.

The Al-Shaheen oil field is Qatar’s largest and has a water depth of 60 meters with facilities consisting of 33 platforms and more than 300+ wells.

North Oil Company, the operator, is a joint venture between Total and Qatar Petroleum, which took over the operatorship over the field back in mid-2017 from Maersk Oil, which had operated the field since 1992. In early 2018, Total (as of recently TotalEnergies) acquired Maersk Oil, too.