Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DeepOcean, Østensjø Rederi Strike New Charter Deal for Subsea Construction Vessel Edda Freya

May 27, 2022

Credit: DeepOcean
Credit: DeepOcean

Subsea services provider DeepOcean and the Norwegian offshore vessel owner Østensjø Rederi have agreed for Østensjø's Edda Freya vessel to remain with DeepOcean for longer, on a new 2-year charter.

“We are pleased that we have come to an agreement with DeepOcean for Edda Freya, a vessel that was designed together with and has been on contract with DeepOcean since delivery in 2016. We are satisfied with the terms and our long and solid relationship with DeepOcean.” says Kristian Vea, CEO of Østensjø Rederi.

Edda Freya is a hybrid-powered construction vessel suited for worldwide operations. It was designed by Salt Ship Design with a focus on cable laying operations, offshore construction, and maintenance and repair operations. The vessel was built by Kleven Verft in Ulsteinvik, Norway. Edda Freya is one of three Østensjø Rederi- vessels on contract with DeepOcean.

"The new contract will commence on January 1st, 2023, for a 2 year charter with options for further extensions and rely on the long term relationship that DeepOcean and Østensjø Rederi have built based on our strong collaboration over the years. We look forward to working together in bringing sustainable solutions with a promising outlook for the offshore subsea market.” concludes Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

Offshore Energy Vessels Subsea Industry News Activity


Trending Offshore News

Credit: douglas davidsonEyeEm/AdobeStock

UK Imposes 25% Windfall Tax on Oil and Gas Producers'...
Finance
Credit: V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

VIDEO: Turkey's TPAO Takes Delivery of Cobalt Explorer...
Drilling

Insight

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

UK North Sea Oil Producers See Shares Drop after Windfall Tax News

UK North Sea Oil Producers See Shares Drop after Windfall Tax News

Trident Energy Wraps Subsea Work in Brazil to Boost Pampo Field Output

Trident Energy Wraps Subsea Work in Brazil to Boost Pampo Field Output

Enauta's Atlanta FPSO to Be Operated Under ABS Class

Enauta's Atlanta FPSO to Be Operated Under ABS Class

Oil Plus Wins Produced Water Projects Off Qatar

Oil Plus Wins Produced Water Projects Off Qatar

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine