DeepOcean, Østensjø Rederi Strike New Charter Deal for Subsea Construction Vessel Edda Freya

Subsea services provider DeepOcean and the Norwegian offshore vessel owner Østensjø Rederi have agreed for Østensjø's Edda Freya vessel to remain with DeepOcean for longer, on a new 2-year charter.

“We are pleased that we have come to an agreement with DeepOcean for Edda Freya, a vessel that was designed together with and has been on contract with DeepOcean since delivery in 2016. We are satisfied with the terms and our long and solid relationship with DeepOcean.” says Kristian Vea, CEO of Østensjø Rederi.

Edda Freya is a hybrid-powered construction vessel suited for worldwide operations. It was designed by Salt Ship Design with a focus on cable laying operations, offshore construction, and maintenance and repair operations. The vessel was built by Kleven Verft in Ulsteinvik, Norway. Edda Freya is one of three Østensjø Rederi- vessels on contract with DeepOcean.

"The new contract will commence on January 1st, 2023, for a 2 year charter with options for further extensions and rely on the long term relationship that DeepOcean and Østensjø Rederi have built based on our strong collaboration over the years. We look forward to working together in bringing sustainable solutions with a promising outlook for the offshore subsea market.” concludes Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.