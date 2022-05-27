Austin Becomes Lead Independent Director at Chevron

Independent directors of the Chevron Board have selected Dr. Wanda M. Austin as lead independent director, effective May 25, 2022. Dr. Austin succeeds Dr. Ronald D. Sugar in that role, who will remain on the Chevron Board. Austin has served on the Chevron Board since December 2016.



“We are pleased to announce Dr. Austin’s selection as our next lead independent director,” said Mike Wirth, chairman and CEO of Chevron.

“Wanda was selected by the independent directors of the Board based on her thoughtful leadership and contributions in a variety of roles, including as chair of our Board Nominating and Governance Committee and as former chair of our Public Policy and Sustainability Committee. We thank her for accepting this responsibility to lead and provide independent oversight of management.”

“I’d also like to express my appreciation to Dr. Sugar for his strong leadership and sound judgment as lead independent director,” continued Wirth. “Ron has served in this role since 2015, as the company experienced the pandemic and geopolitical challenges, secured multiple acquisitions and embraced its role in the energy transition as we pursue our objective of safely delivering higher returns, lower carbon.”

Dr. Austin will continue to serve as chair of the Board Nominating and Governance Committee and member of the Management Compensation Committee. Dr. Sugar will continue to serve on the Board Nominating and Governance Committee and Management Compensation Committee.