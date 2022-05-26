Norway: Offshore Safety Body Investigating Gas Leak at Statfjord B Platform

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA), the Norwegian offshore oil and gas safety watchdog, has launched an investigation into an incident involving a gas leak on Equinor-operated Statfjord B platform in the North Sea, off Norway. According to the PSA, the incident occurred on Monday, May 23.

"This incident occurred in connection with running up the process plant after a shutdown for a turnaround. The gas leak activated several detectors. Leak rate and volume are unknown at the moment," the PSA said.

"The PSA has decided to launch its own investigation of this incident. The main objectives are to identify the causes of the incident and possible lessons to be learnt, and to share this information with the industry," the PSA said.

Statfjord is one of the oldest producing fields on the Norwegian continental shelf.