Wintershall Noordzee Taps IVB for Offshore Platform Verification

May 25, 2022

Credit: Inspection Verification Bureau
Inspection Verification Bureau (IVB) has secured a contract with Wintershall Noordzee in the Netherlands, to deliver verification services for all its platforms in the Dutch sector of the North Sea, and for one onshore facility. The contract value was not disclosed.

IVB, based in Great Yarmouth, England, said Wednesday it was looking to expand its team with additional full-time permanent staff as well as increase its network of contractors. 

The company said it was predicting more buoyant times as the pace of Southern North Sea oil and gas work picks up as operators focus on home assets for production in the drive for national energy security. 

IVB's Technical Director Matt Chapman said: "The Wintershall Noordzee contract was a significant increase to the IVB client base and this increase in contract scope size is good for the future security and longevity of the local area and our growth. Last year we were the Verification Body for one of Wintershall Noordzee’s platforms, and it’s now been extended to 19 with instant effect."

IVB director Chris Bolton said: “The situation in Ukraine has made businesses look closely at their SNS asset and the value of their resources. That is going to help businesses like us as the supply chain is shortened.” 

He added: “We can see the industry looking at gas storage again and we are expecting this to be a target for us. 

“We are also currently in discussion with a client developing a waste to energy system. We are looking at every area for opportunities where our expertise can be used.” 

Current work includes a contract with TotalEnergies Nederlands, which started six years ago, verification work offshore in Egypt and new-build projects in the Middle East.

