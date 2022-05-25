Kongsberg's $30M Tech Package for Cadeler's F-Class Foundation Installation Vessel

Norwegian marine equipment and technology firm Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract worth around EUR 28 million (~$29,9 million) with Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore to deliver a technology package for an F-Class, Foundation Installation Vessel recently ordered by Danish firm Cadeler.

The vessel will have greater lifting capacity than previous vessels and will be delivered to Cadeler in 2025.

Under the contract with COSCO, Kongsberg Maritime said it would deliver "a comprehensive technology package" for the F-class jack-up.

The jack-up vessel will be able to transport up to six XL monopiles (weighing 2,300-2,600mt each) per round-trip, improving efficiency over current vessels.

The F-class vessel will feature a convertible design, allowing a simple refit process to convert its role from a foundation installation vessel to a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV).

This is the third contract KM has received for Cadeler installation vessels. Kongsberg suite of solutions combines the company's thruster package, electrical solution, and dynamic positioning functionalities to maintain operability in all conditions and, according to the company, includes multiple digital tools to improve sustainability and reliability.

"Our vessels are designed to meet both the current and future needs of the offshore industry,” says Mikkel Gleerup, CEO at Cadeler. “So as the world needs more efficient offshore wind farms to help meet sustainability goals this requires larger turbines and larger, more efficient vessels to install them. Kongsberg's innovative technology solutions are a key enabler in this.”

“This is a very smart vessel with a very bright future in the rapidly evolving offshore wind market,” adds Egil Haugsdal, President, Kongsberg Maritime. “The bespoke solutions we have devised for the wind turbine installation vessels and this newly announced Foundation Installation Vessel indicate how much thought and effort we devote to facilitating and encouraging sustainable marine operations.”

Cadeler is currently in discussions concerning a XL Monopile foundation installation contract in the North Sea, which would be the first contract for the F-class vessel.