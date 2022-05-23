Valaris MS-1 Offshore Drilling Rig Reaches Sasanof-1 Well Site

The MS-1 semi-submersible offshore drilling rig has arrived at the Sasanof-1 exploration well location on the North West Shelf, off Australia, oil and gas compan Western Gas, the Sasanof license holder, said Monday.

The drilling rig completed the 190 nautical miles (around 351 km) mobilization under tow from the support vessel, GO Spica. While under tow the support vessel, Far Senator, continued logistical support operations, mobilizing drilling mud, bulks and supplies from the Port of Dampier.

"Primary anchors are now being run and will be followed by deployment of the secondary and tertiary anchors, a total of 12 anchors will be set. Once anchoring is complete, spudding of the multi Tcf Sasanof-1 well will commence with jetting of the 36” conductor. This will be followed by drilling the 17-1/2” intermediate hole section," Western Gas said.

The Sasanof Prospect covers an area of up to 400 km2 and is on-trend and updip of Western Gas’ liquids-rich, low CO2 Mentorc Field, according to Western Gas.

ERCE estimates the Sasanof Prospect to contain a 2U Prospective Resource of 7.2 Tcf gas and 176 Million bbls condensate (P501), with a high case 3U Prospective Resource estimate of 17.8 Tcf gas and 449 Million bbls condensate (P101).

The well will be drilled vertically to a total depth of 2500 meters in 1070 meters of water.

Western Gas (519P) Pty Ltd is the holding company for Sasanof. It has a 52.5% stake in the offshore license, with partners being Global Oil and Gas – 25%; Prominence Energy – 12.5%; Clontarf Energy Plc (AIM: CLON) – 10%.