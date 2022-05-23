Crew Transfer Firm OceanXpress Taps Peterson for Agency Services

Energy logistics provider Peterson has won a logistics contract with OceanXpress, a recently formed joint venture between Dutch companies Damen and Ampelmann.

Damen Shipyards and offshore gangway specialist Ampelmann launched the joint venture last month to provide offshore crew change solutions in the North Sea area.

Now, Peterson will deliver ship agency services for OceanXpress' Aqua Helix vessel, which will use the Port of Den Helder as its main port of operation.

Mark Hol, Business Unit Manager at Peterson, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Aqua Helix to the Port of Den Helder and be nominated as the port’s agent to deliver agency services for this innovative and one-of-a-kind vessel.”

OceanXpress Director Jan van der Tempel said:"Port of Den Helder is the logical base for our service, and we are very happy that Peterson is part of our team to launch this new service for the offshore energy industry."

The Aqua Helix is a high-speed crew transport vessel with a 120-passenger capacity, developed in response to the offshore industry’s need for an alternative crew boat boasting a cost-effective operation and improved safety features.

The vessel is 73.4-metres long, 11-meters wide, and comes equipped with a custom-made Ampelmann motion-compensated telescoping gangway.