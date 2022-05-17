SeaTech to Design Semi-submersible Platform for Seawind's Offshore Wind Floater

SeaTech Solutions International and Seawind Ocean Technology Holding have partnered up to develop semi-submersible floating platforms customized for Seawind’s construction and assembly requirements for its integrated floating offshore wind turbines.

"The semi-submersible floating platforms are a key component in Seawind’s integrated approach to construct the concrete floating foundations and subsequently lift and assemble the tower, the nacelle, and the blades of its floating offshore wind turbines," Seawind said.

Seawind has started the permitting steps for a new turbine production and assembly facility in a port area in Italy, where the first newly designed semi-submersible floating platform will be deployed and commissioned as early as Q4 2024. This facility will also include a cement and batching plant and a blade manufacturing workshop.

Seawind is focused on building integrated floating offshore wind energy systems composed of a two-bladed wind turbine and a concrete

floating support structure, which can be deployed in deep (60+ meters) and ultra-deep (up to 3,000 meters) waters and in cyclonic areas.

“Seawind highly values the expertise and reputation with which SeaTech Solutions are associated. I am confident that our collaboration will yield important results for both companies in the future,” said Seawind CEO, Vincent Dewulf.

Upon finalizing the design, SeaTech would then provide a full design package of the semi-submersible floating platforms, including the detailed design, 3D modeling, and the full set of construction drawings.

“We are very excited to partner with Seawind on this unique tailor-made solution for its production and assembly of floating wind turbines. The semi-submersible platform is a floating workshop and transporter combined in one to improve productivity and increase efficiency,” said Govinder Singh Chopra, Director of SeaTech.



