Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Bolsonaro Hints at Change in Petrobras' Profit Distribution

May 16, 2022

© Luan / Adobe Stock
© Luan / Adobe Stock

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro suggested on Monday he may tinker with state-run company Petrobras' profit policy, cutting the percentage distributed to shareholders, as he looks to curb fuel price hikes ahead of the country's October elections.

In a speech during an event in Sao Paulo, Bolsonaro said that all the oil companies in the world have reduced their profit margins during this economic crisis, except for Petrobras.

Earlier, the President said "there is more to come on the oil issue" and the government is "looking for alternatives."


(Reuters - Reporting by Lisandra ParaguassuEditing by Chris Reese)

Finance Industry News South America


Trending Offshore News

Stena IceMAX - Credit: Iulian Hirlea/MarineTraffic.com

FAR's Gambia Well Finds Oil Traces. Side-track Required...
Drilling
An offshore gas platform in the Israeli section of the Mediterranean Sea ( File Photo: Noble Energy)

Israel Boosting Offshore Gas Output, Looks to Help Supply...
Energy

Insight

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Bolsonaro Hints at Change in Petrobras' Profit Distribution

Bolsonaro Hints at Change in Petrobras' Profit Distribution

Incident with Gas Cooler Cracks on Equinor's Troll C Platform Could've Caused a Major Gas Leak, PSA Says

Incident with Gas Cooler Cracks on Equinor's Troll C Platform Could've Caused a Major Gas Leak, PSA Says

Weatherford CFO Jennings to Leave in July

Weatherford CFO Jennings to Leave in July

Vantage Drilling's Q1 Loss Narrows. Sale of Jack-up Rig Trio to ADES to Close in Q2

Vantage Drilling's Q1 Loss Narrows. Sale of Jack-up Rig Trio to ADES to Close in Q2

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine