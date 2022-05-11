Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker BP Charters Large PSV from Solstad Offshore

May 11, 2022

Credit: Solstad Offshore
Credit: Solstad Offshore

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP has chartered Solstad Offshore's large platform supply vessel Normand Arctic.,

The platform supplier will be used to support Aker BP's activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

According to the shipowner, the contract is expected to start during the fourth quarter of 2022. The contract is for a period of 15 months. Financial information was not disclosed.

Earlier this week, Solstad Offshore said that it expected that the Russian 'tragic' invasion of Ukraine increased focus on energy security and could lead to more investments in offshore energy.

The company said that it saw increasing activity in the North Sea and Brazil, with activity in other regions is also improving

"Global demand for offshore vessels continues to improve. Due to the limited new supply of vessels, the supply/demand balance is tightening," Solstad Offshore said in its quarterly presentation on Tuesday.

The company sees continued high tendering activity from all offshore energy segments, with some vessel types possibly in shortage already in 2022.

Solstad booked more than 2,6 billion NOK (USD $269,4 million) of new backlog in 1Q 2022, which, the company said, was itsfourth consecutive
quarter with a book-to-bill ratio of more than 1x.

On average, Solstad said Tuesday, 78 vessels were operational in 1Q 2022, with average utilization of 81%.

Energy Europe Offshore Activity Vessels

Related Offshore News

Illustration only - An FSRU - Credit: Karel/AdobeStock

Gasunie to Charter New Fortress Energy FSRU to Reduce...
Credit: Maurice James Napier / MarineTraffic.com

Marco Polo Marine Wraps Buy of Taiwan-based PKR Offshore


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock

U.S. Asked Brazil's Petrobras If It Could Boost Oil...
Floating Production
Credit: Ocean Infinity (Supplied)

PHOTO: Ocean Infinity's First 78-meter Robotic Ship Hits...
Offshore Energy

Insight

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Prosafe Wins Another Petrobras Tender

Prosafe Wins Another Petrobras Tender

U.S. to Hold Offshore Wind Auction for Carolina Coast

U.S. to Hold Offshore Wind Auction for Carolina Coast

Brazil: Bolsonaro Removes Albuquerque as Mines and Energy Minister

Brazil: Bolsonaro Removes Albuquerque as Mines and Energy Minister

Aker BP Charters Large PSV from Solstad Offshore

Aker BP Charters Large PSV from Solstad Offshore

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine