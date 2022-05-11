MMA Offshore Vessel Secures Subsea Services Work in Qatar

Australian offshore vessel operator MMA Offshore has secured a contract in Qatar for one of its multi-purpose support vessels.

The multi-purpose support vessel MMA Pinnacle will be deployed to Qatar to provide a range of subsea services supporting an unnamed tier-one contractor working on a pipeline installation campaign.

The campaign is expected to start in early June 2022 and is expected to continue until December 2022.

According to MMA Offshore, revenue from the project is estimated to be in the order of US$16.5 million (around A$23 million) for the firm contract period.

MMA’s Managing Director, David Ross, said: "This project marks a major milestone for MMA, securing a significant integrated subsea services contract which utilizes our subsea skills and vessel in combination. The MMA Pinnacle recently returned to the fleet after a three-year fixed-term charter, and we are very pleased to have secured the vessel into an integrated subsea contract. We look forward to supporting our client to deliver a successful outcome on the project.”

Built in 2016 in MMA’s Batam Shipyard the vessel operates under a Labuan Flag. The vessel is equipped with a 150 tonnes MacGregor Active Heave Compensating Hydraulic knuckle boom crane.