Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Suncor Energy Beats 1Q Profit Estimates. Eyes Sale of UK North Sea Assets

May 10, 2022

Buzzard field in the UK North Sea - File Photo: Suncor Energy - CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Buzzard field in the UK North Sea - File Photo: Suncor Energy - CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Suncor Energy Inc exceeded analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit and boosted dividend by 12% to its highest level on Monday, as Canada's No.3 oil major benefited from soaring crude prices.

Global crude oil prices surged to levels not seen since 2008 during the reported quarter after Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, worsening a global energy supply crunch.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it is exploring the sale of its entire UK business based on interest received in the exploration and production assets.

Suncor's UK assets are offshore in the North Sea, and include a 29.9% stake in the Buzzard field as well as a 40% interest in the Rosebank project.

Suncor's share price has lagged its peers. Last month, activist firm Elliott Investment Management, which holds a 3.4% stake in the company, called for major changes including strategic reviews and new board members. Read full story

Its total production fell to 766,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 785,900 boepd a year earlier. Its refinery throughput was 436,500 barrels per day, up marginally from a year ago.

The company reported on Monday a net income of C$2.95 billion ($2.27 billion), or C$2.06 per share, for the three months ended March 31, up from C$821 million ($631.00 million), or 54 Canadian cents, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company posted adjusted operating earnings of C$1.92, beating analysts' expectations of C$1.51, as per Refinitiv data.

Suncor's rivals - Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Cenovus Energy Ltd CVE.TO - have also posted profit jump.

($1 = 1.3011 Canadian dollars)


(Reuters - Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru and Nia Williams in Calgary; Additional reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

UKCS North Sea Energy Production Activity Industry News

Related Offshore News

Piper Bravo - Credit: Repsol Sinopec

Studies Start to Develop Marigold UK North Sea Field Using...
ETAP Platform - Credit: BP

BP to Invest $22,5B in UK Energy System by 2030 End


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Ocean Infinity (Supplied)

PHOTO: Ocean Infinity's First 78-meter Robotic Ship Hits...
Offshore Energy
Credit: GAS Entec

Senegal: GAS Entec Builds 'World's First' Modular LNG...
Floating Production

Insight

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Ashtead Technology Develops Optical Chain Measurement System

Ashtead Technology Develops Optical Chain Measurement System

Gasunie to Charter New Fortress Energy FSRU to Reduce Dutch Reliance on Russian Gas

Gasunie to Charter New Fortress Energy FSRU to Reduce Dutch Reliance on Russian Gas

Petrobras Launches Binding Phase for Tartaruga Field Stake Sale

Petrobras Launches Binding Phase for Tartaruga Field Stake Sale

Maersk Supply Service to Recycle Three Laid-up OSVs

Maersk Supply Service to Recycle Three Laid-up OSVs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine