Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SapuraOMV Spuds Kanga-1 Well Offshore W. Australia

May 10, 2022

Ocean Apex - Credit: Brian Scott/MarineTraffic.com
Ocean Apex - Credit: Brian Scott/MarineTraffic.com

SapruaOMV has started drilling at the Kanga-1 well in the WA-412-P offshore license in Western Australia, Finder Energy, a partner in the project said Tuesday.

The well is located in the Dampier Sub-basin, around 20 km east of the Mutineer/Exeter and Fletcher/Finucane oil fields.

"Since arriving at the Kanga-1 well location, the Diamond Offshore Ocean Apex semi-submersible drilling rig has completed anchoring operations and the well was spudded. The surface hole (42” x 26”) was drilled to 228.6 mRT1 and the surface conductor was run and cemented in place," Finder Energy said.

The rig is currently drilling the intermediate 17 ½” hole section, and at 8 am Tuesday morning local time, the offshore rig drilling ahead at a depth of 350 mRT. No hydrocarbons are anticipated in this hole section.

Drilling will continue in the 17 ½” hole section to a depth of around 2,065m, prior to running and cementing the 13 3/8” intermediate casing. The rig will then drill the 12 ¼” hole to around 3,128 meters prior to setting the 9 5/8” casing string.

The Kanga prospect has been described as a large robust structure with the primary objective being the Jurassic Legendre Formation reservoir sandstone which is interpreted at approximately 3,200 mRT. 

"No hydrocarbons are anticipated above the 8 ½“ hole sections. In a success case, the well will be comprehensively evaluated with a wireline program which includes pressures and sampling. In all cases, once the drilling of Kanga-1 is completed the well will be plugged and abandoned in accordance with the approved drilling plans," Finder said.

The Kanga-1 well is expected to take around 25 days to reach a total depth of 3,300 meters. The Kanga Prospect has been independently reviewed by ERCE Australia Pty Ltd with estimated gross Best Case Prospective Resources of 170 mmbbl, representing over 25 mmbbl net to Finder’s 15% participating interest. The well results are expected to be announced in late May/early June.

Drilling Rigs Australia/NZ Activity Drilling Industry News

Related Offshore News

Image credit Ben / AdobeStock

Lamprell to Upgrade Three Jack-up Rigs for International...
Credit: Phillip Jones/MarineTraffic.com

Western Gas: Equipment Mobilization Starts ahead of...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Ocean Infinity (Supplied)

PHOTO: Ocean Infinity's First 78-meter Robotic Ship Hits...
Offshore Energy
Credit: GAS Entec

Senegal: GAS Entec Builds 'World's First' Modular LNG...
Floating Production

Insight

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Ashtead Technology Develops Optical Chain Measurement System

Ashtead Technology Develops Optical Chain Measurement System

Gasunie to Charter New Fortress Energy FSRU to Reduce Dutch Reliance on Russian Gas

Gasunie to Charter New Fortress Energy FSRU to Reduce Dutch Reliance on Russian Gas

Petrobras Launches Binding Phase for Tartaruga Field Stake Sale

Petrobras Launches Binding Phase for Tartaruga Field Stake Sale

Maersk Supply Service to Recycle Three Laid-up OSVs

Maersk Supply Service to Recycle Three Laid-up OSVs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine