Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Germany to Help Eastern EU States Without Ports Access LNG - Scholz

May 6, 2022

©karel/AdobeStock
©karel/AdobeStock

Germany will show solidarity with European Union countries seeking alternatives to Russian gas and oil, for example helping eastern states without ports in the North or Baltic Seas access liquefied natural gas (LNG), Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

Speaking after meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Scholz said many countries faced an even bigger challenge than Germany in reducing reliance on Russian energy imports.

Russian gas imports that arrive via pipeline account for more than 90% of gas consumption in the Czech Republic, which is landlocked, Fiala said.

"We must be prepared to help countries that do not have direct access to the North or Baltic Sea, and that must rely on us cooperating with them," Scholz said, adding that the details had yet to be worked out.

Germany earlier on Thursday took steps to ramp up LNG imports, renting four floating storage and regasification units and choosing the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven as the first handling hub. 

Separately, Scholz and Fiala announced plans for the Czech Republic to send Russian-built heavy weapons that Ukraine's army was familiar with to the country while Germany would backfill them with modern Western weapons.

Fiala said the scheme would be advantageous for Ukraine as well as the Czech Republic.

(Reuters - Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Andreas Rinke; Editing by Leslie Adler)


FSRU LNG Energy Ports Activity Industry News Coastal/Inland

Related Offshore News

Bechtel to deliver Shannon Foynes port masterplan to support Ireland’s emerging offshore wind industry - Credit. Becthel

Irish Port Eyes Offshore Wind Opportunities. Taps Bechtel...
A Höegh LNG FSRU - Credit: Höegh LNG (File photo)

Höegh LNG Names New President & CEO


Trending Offshore News

Artist’s impression of future coral growth potential. This is not a scientific illustration of the possible scale, species, or size of the corals. Still from the ReCoral explainer video. - Credit: Ørsted

ReCoral - Ørsted to Try Growing Corals on Offshore Wind...
Ocean News
Credit: Lukas Z - AdobeStock

LLOG to Develop Two Deepwater GoM Discoveries Using...
Gulf of Mexico

Insight

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Guyana in 'No Rush' to Draft New Offshore Oil Production Sharing Agreement

Guyana in 'No Rush' to Draft New Offshore Oil Production Sharing Agreement

Germany to Help Eastern EU States Without Ports Access LNG - Scholz

Germany to Help Eastern EU States Without Ports Access LNG - Scholz

Prysmian Group Launches Share-incentive Plan for 25,000 Employees

Prysmian Group Launches Share-incentive Plan for 25,000 Employees

Perenco Declares Force Majeure after Oil Terminal Leak in Gabon

Perenco Declares Force Majeure after Oil Terminal Leak in Gabon

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine