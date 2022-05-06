Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petronas Books JDC Semi-sub for Up to Ten Wells Offshore Sarawak

May 6, 2022

Hakuryu - 5 / Credit: Japan Drilling Company
Hakuryu - 5 / Credit: Japan Drilling Company

Japanese offshore drilling company Japan Drilling Co., Ltd. (JDC)  has secured a contract for its Hakuryu-5 semi-submersible drilling rig in Malaysia.

The offshore drilling contract, with Petronas Carigali, was secured through its agent in Malaysia, NABA Drilling.

The semi-submersible drilling unit, currently deployed offshore Japan, will move to Malaysia later this year.

According to JDC, Petronas Carigali will deploy the offshore drilling rig off Sarawak, Malaysia.

Petronas Carigali has committed to drilling four firm wells, and will have options to extend for six more wells. The value of the contract was not disclosed.

The contract is expected to start around the third quarter of 2022.

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Guyana in 'No Rush' to Draft New Offshore Oil Production Sharing Agreement

Germany to Help Eastern EU States Without Ports Access LNG - Scholz

Prysmian Group Launches Share-incentive Plan for 25,000 Employees

Perenco Declares Force Majeure after Oil Terminal Leak in Gabon

