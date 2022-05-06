Petronas Books JDC Semi-sub for Up to Ten Wells Offshore Sarawak

Japanese offshore drilling company Japan Drilling Co., Ltd. (JDC) has secured a contract for its Hakuryu-5 semi-submersible drilling rig in Malaysia.

The offshore drilling contract, with Petronas Carigali, was secured through its agent in Malaysia, NABA Drilling.

The semi-submersible drilling unit, currently deployed offshore Japan, will move to Malaysia later this year.

According to JDC, Petronas Carigali will deploy the offshore drilling rig off Sarawak, Malaysia.

Petronas Carigali has committed to drilling four firm wells, and will have options to extend for six more wells. The value of the contract was not disclosed.

The contract is expected to start around the third quarter of 2022.